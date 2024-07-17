Phl vessel monitors China’s ‘monster’ ship

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) flagship vessel, is keeping close tabs on China’s 165-meter “monster” ship near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) largest vessel with bow number 5901 is anchored approximately 638 yards from the port quarter of the Teresa Magbanua.

“We have reported since last week that we monitored this CCG monster ship inside Escoda Shoal anchored around 600 yards from the BRP Teresa Magbanua,” Tarriela told reporters in a news forum.

Citing PCG monitoring data, Tarriela said the Chinese ship has been anchored at Escoda Shoal since 3 July.

“So it has become a periodic thing for the Magbanua to challenge its presence at almost every hour if we noticed they were doing something,” he added.

Tarriela said the CCG vessel also challenged the PCG vessel back, claiming China had sovereignty over Escoda Shoal.

“The weird part is that whenever they challenged us, they claimed they have full sovereignty over Escoda Shoal,” he said.

Tarriela earlier said the Teresa Magbanua, the PCG’s most expensive vessel, was deployed “only to advance our national interest and to safeguard our position at Escoda Shoal.”

He pointed out the PCG’s 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV) with bow number 9701 was stationed at Escoda Shoal as far back as 16 April to monitor suspected reclamation work by the Chinese in the area.

Escoda Shoal lies 75 nautical miles from Palawan and is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the PCG concluded a successful joint passing exercise (Passex) with the United States Coast Guard in the waters around Lubang Island.

Tarriela said the maritime exercise was aimed at bolstering cooperation and interoperability between the PCG and the USCG in maritime safety and environmental protection.

“Aligned with their commitment to protect lives at sea and uphold the rules-based maritime order, the exercise underscored the strengthening relationship between the coast guards of both allied nations,” Tarriela told reporters.

The Passex commenced at 7 a.m. on 16 July and involved the PCG’s BRP Melchora Aquino and the USCG Cutter Waesche.

Tarriela said the exercise involved simulations of various scenarios such as search and rescue, firefighting, communication exercises, and medical evacuation.

During the firefighting drills, the USCG demonstrated the use of its water cannons as part of the scenario simulations.