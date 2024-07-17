Phl, US coast guards wrap up joint passing exercise near Lubang Island

The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said it has “successfully” wrapped up a joint passing exercise (PASSEX) with its counterparts from the United States Coast Guard within the waters of Lubang Island.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the maritime exercise between the PCG and USCG aims to strengthen their services’ maritime cooperation and interoperability in the areas of maritime safety and environmental protection.

“Sharing similar mandates, values, and objectives of protecting lives at sea and maintaining a rules-based maritime order, this exercise highlights the closer and expanding relations between the Coast Guards of the two allied nations,” Tarriela told reporters.

The exercise began at 7:00 a.m. on 16 July between the PCG’s BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702) and USCG Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751).

Tarriela noted the PASSEX exercise focused on simulating various scenarios, including Search and Rescue (SAR), firefighting, communication exercises (COMEX), and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

The USCG simulated a water cannon deployment during the firefight scenario drills.

“By sharing best practices, concepts, doctrines, and standard operating procedures, the PCG and USCG enhance their respective capabilities to respond to maritime emergencies and contingencies,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela said the exercise “underscores the commitment of both Coast Guards to their vital role in safeguarding lives at sea, promoting maritime security, and protecting the marine environment.”

“The PCG, alongside its partners and allies in the USCG, will continue to expand their collaboration and jointly strengthen their capabilities to effectively respond to maritime contingencies and promote a safe, secure, and peaceful rules-based maritime order,” he added.