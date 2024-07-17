Phl Navy mulls building own ships

The Philippine Navy (PN) is considering in-house shipbuilding alongside procuring grey ships and other naval assets from foreign suppliers, which are aimed at bolstering the country’s credible self-defense capabilities.

Commander John Pierce Alcos, Naval Public Affairs chief, bared this aspiration in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk show on Wednesday.

“I think that is the objective. This will be to support the Self-Reliance Defense Program of the Philippines, not only of the Department of National Defense but the whole country,” he said.

Alcos said the PN is mulling a self-built mid-sized Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) to support the country’s push for a self-reliant defense posture.

“We have a naval shipbuilding facility in Cavite. This is part of the Fast Attack Interdiction Craft Acquisition Project where we’ve partnered with Israel. Hopefully, very, very soon we’ll have the capability to manufacture our own mid-sized FAIC,” Alcos said.

The FAIC are medium-sized vessels capable of speeds of around 40-50 knots and equipped with missile launching capabilities, he added.

Alcos said the PN is currently partnering with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to develop machine guns for the vessel.

“We now have the capability to operate .50-caliber machine guns remotely. This was developed here in the Philippines,” Alcos said.

“These are now being operated aboard several of our vessels already. Great,” he added.

Modern Navy

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is on track to complete its third Horizon of Modernization Program by 2028, which aims to elevate the PN to world-class status, Alcos said.

Horizon 3, spanning this year until 2028, is dedicated to acquiring advanced equipment crucial for external defense. This includes state-of-the-art frigates, submarines, corvettes, aircraft, and amphibious vehicles tailored for the Philippine Marine Corps.

Alcos credited the national government and Congress for their steadfast support in driving these modernization efforts forward.

“The Navy’s overarching goal is to transform into a modern naval force capable of effectively safeguarding our nation and contributing to regional peace,” Alcos said.

He emphasized the PN’s strict adherence to UNCLOS guidelines, particularly significant amid the ongoing challenges in the West Philippine Sea. Beyond the WPS, the PN has a mandate to secure all Philippine waters, underscoring its role in maritime security across the archipelago.

Securing the state

Discussing the AFP’s transition from internal security operations to external defense operations, Alcos emphasized the necessity of joint operations among the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

This collaborative approach is pivotal to enhancing overall military readiness and effectiveness in addressing diverse security challenges.

Currently comprising approximately 27,000 regular personnel and backed by 250,000 reservists, the PN operates effectively with its existing assets.

Alcos noted, however, that additional resources would significantly enhance operational capabilities.

He highlighted the growing interest among Filipinos, including public figures and celebrities, in joining the military as reservists. These reservists undergo specialized training aligned with their skills, bolstering the AFP’s capacity in disaster response, humanitarian assistance, and other critical operations.