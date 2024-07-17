Phl Maritime Zone Bill approved

The Bicameral Conference Committee on Wednesday approved the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, a measure seeking to clarify the country’s territorial claims.

The bill defines the Philippines’ internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial seas, contiguous zones, continental shelves, exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and other territories under its jurisdiction.

Senator Francis Tolentino, chair of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, said key points reconciled during the bicameral meeting included the inclusion of Palawan and the Philippine Rise.

The measure also clarifies provisions related to internal and archipelagic waters, adhering to “legal and technical” standards.

Tolentino said that the reconciled bill now awaits President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature as he stressed that the President previously emphasized the importance of the bill’s passage.

“The enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Law would push for clearer policies on the country’s maritime boundaries,” Tolentino said.

He stressed the bill adheres to the 1987 Philippine Constitution and international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Once signed into law, the Philippines shall exercise all other maritime rights and jurisdictions per UNCLOS, the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award, international law, and relevant Philippine laws,” Tolentino explained.

The bill includes penal sanctions for violations, with specific penalties to be determined based on existing laws.

In the absence of existing penalties, the bill outlines administrative fines ranging from US$600,000 to US$1 million, or the equivalent in Philippine pesos.