PCG deploys BRP Melchora Aquino near Lubang Island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed its multi-role response vessel (MRRV) in the waters of Lubang Island “in response to the incursive presence” of the China Coast Guard (CCG) 5303 ship near the area.

In a news forum on Wednesday, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippines Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, confirmed the deployment of BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) in the area.

“In response to the incursive presence of the CCG in Lubang Island, the commandant of the PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has also ordered the deployment of the BRP Melchora Aquino, the sister ship of Teresa Magbanua. That is 97 meters as well,” Tarriela noted.

The presence of China's ship was first reported by former military officer and defense attaché from the United States, Ray Powell.

Powell said the CCG vessel with bow number 5203 obstructed the PCG’s BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño that were passing 14 nautical miles east of Ayungin Shoal.

“At 16:20 yesterday the 135-meter China Coast Guard 5303 arrived 60 nm west of the Philippines' Lubang Island & is now conducting an intrusive patrol at that location,” Powell said in a post on his X (formerly Twitter).

Powell said the Chinese vessel got closer to the Philippine coastline as near as 35 to 40 nautical miles from northern Palawan near El Nido.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Navy spokesperson for WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, confirmed the presence of the CCG 5303 in the area.

“We were aware of the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard vessel that transited 60 nautical miles west of the mainland of Luzon,” Trinidad said.

Asked if it was alarming, Trinidad said “no.”