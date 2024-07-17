Pasay City eyes urban redevelopment

The Pasay City project under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program will serve as a pilot for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) urban renewal and redevelopment efforts in the National Capital Region.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar stressed that urban development — which includes transforming blighted areas into sustainable township developments — is part of the agency’s mandate under Republic Act 11201.

“The 4PH project in Pasay City will serve as a model for our urban renewal and redevelopment efforts, centered on the welfare of informal settler families as ordered by President Bongbong Marcos Jr.,” Acuzar said.

“More than just housing, this will be a showcase area for how we can transform areas along esteros into more pleasant and prosperous communities,” he added.

To facilitate the smooth implementation of the project, the DHSUD signed a memorandum of agreement with the local government of Pasay City and the Manila International Airport Authority last 5 July.

The agreement covers the establishment of a staging area for informal settler families who will be relocated during the construction of the 4PH project in Pasay City until permanent housing units are turned over to qualified beneficiaries.

Development and construction of temporary shelters are now underway in the staging area.

Acuzar described the initiative as another “tatak PBBM” project that prioritizes the welfare of ordinary Filipinos and promotes a whole-of-government approach.