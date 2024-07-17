Pampanga remains red-hot; Zamboanga, Rizal victorious

Defending champion Pampanga thumped Biñan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Flaunting their depth and power, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns zoomed ahead, 62-29, to notch their 17th straight win after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Only Quezon Province has a better record than Pampanga with a perfect 16-0.

Encho Serrano powered Pampanga with 22 points, four assists and two rebounds. Jeff Viernes provided support with 15 points and so did Archie Concepcion with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Justine Baltazar, the MPBL’s reigning MVP and the Philippine Basketball Association’s top draft pick this year with Converge, showed his versatility with eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

With Viernes sinking four-of-five tries and Rence Alcoriza going two-of-four, Pampanga made 10 of 21 triple attempts for a high 47.6 percent conversion rate, way better than Binan’s four-of-16 for 25 percent.

Binan, which tumbled to 9-7, got 14 points from Jaymar Gimpayan, 11 from Nino Canaleta and 10 each from Jonathan Grey and Carlo Lastimosa.

Zamboanga Master Sardines drubbed Muntinlupa, 75-55, and Rizal Xentromall trounced Bulacan, 85-63, to complete a day of routs.