Over 12K apply for 2024 Bar Exams

The Supreme Court yesterday announced that more than 12,000 aspiring lawyers have applied to take the 2024 Bar Exams scheduled in September.

It said 12,186 applicants have paid the fee, and 60 discontinued the process.

The high bench also said the lists of unconditionally approved, conditionally approved, and denied applicants will be released in batches.

“All applicants are advised to regularly check their respective Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) accounts to know the status of their application,” it added.

As for the exam venues, it said it is still finalizing the Local Testing Centers.

But these will be located in the following areas:

National Capital Region; City of Manila, Muntinlupa City, Pasay City, Quezon City, Taguig City.

Luzon; Baguio City, Naga City. Visaya; Cebu City, Iloilo City, Tacloban City

Mindanao; Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City

This year’s Bar Exams, chaired by Associate Justice Mario Lopez, will be on 8, 11, and 15.

The number of applicants for this year is higher than the 10,387 who took the test last year.