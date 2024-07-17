NU relishes another perfect title run

National University (NU) may have annexed the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals title flawlessly but the work and struggles of the Lady Bulldogs behind the scenes made conquest much sweeter.

Head coach Norman Miguel had to deal with a lot of questions heading to NU’s maiden stint in the tournament featuring 12 of the finest collegiate squads in the country.

The Lady Bulldogs had to deal with limited preparation time, sitting out injured veteran Alyssa Solomon for the entire competition as well as Sheena Toring and Vange Alinsug in the finals while uncertain with the availability of Alas Pilipinas members Bella Belen and Arah Panique.

“Honestly, were happy to just reach the finals but then we won the championship. Actually, we only had five days to prepare for the tournament as most of my key players were coming from out of the country, in South Korea,” Miguel said.

“We also had to manage the time of some of our injured players. The national team players declared they could only play on certain days, so mixing and matching our lineup was hard. You have to blend your players to give the young ones exposure but at the same time you have to maintain your winning form,” he added.

But NU showed grit, composure and iron will to reach the finals and eventually prevail over an equally talented Far Eastern University side in a grueling finals showdown.

The reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion overcame a 1-2 match deficit for a come-from-behind, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10, win in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“I must say that the NU volleyball program established the right formula from high school to college. Though it’s not always perfect, we are able to achieve results,” Miguel said.

NU displayed the true heart of a champion fighting its way back from the same situation it had in a five-set escape in the series opener last Monday for an amazing six-game romp in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Team Rebel Sports and Mikasa.

Most Valuable Player Belen’s leadership and scoring prowess carried the Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever National Invitationals crown after skipping the inaugural edition ruled by De La Salle University, which took a leave of absence this year.

NU added the National Invitationals title to its collection following its back-to-back Collegiate Preseason Championship victories — both in sweeping fashions.

Overall, the Lady Bulldogs went undefeated in all 24 games they played in the three tourneys they participated in the SSL, organized by Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc. with Smart Livestream, Puso Pilipinas and Solar Sports as broadcast partners.

Fortunately for NU, Belen and Panique, who saved her best game for last with a tournament-high 27 points in the championship clincher, suited up in the finals after Alas Pilipinas’ flight to Japan was moved to a later date from its original 14 July schedule.

“I guess we’re lucky. The stars aligned and (Alas Pilipinas) postponed its Japan training camp. So, it kind of raised the morale of our players that they’ll be available for the finals and we worked hard to get the title,” Miguel said.

Belen was named 1st Best Outside Spiker with teammates Lams Lamina (Best Setter) and Shaira Jardio (Best Libero) also winning individual recognitions.