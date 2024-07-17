NKTI denies head nurse as alleged leader of kidney traffickers

The National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) on Wednesday denied that the suspected leader of a group behind a kidney trafficking scheme in Bulacan is its head nurse.

In a radio interview, NKTI executive director, Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, confirmed that the employee is indeed a nurse at the hospital but not a head nurse.

Liquete said an investigation is currently underway.

"Iniimbestigahan na namin siya, syempre dine-deny niya. If that's true, hindi naman siya naka-assign sa unit kung saan may direct access siya sa mga pasyente (We are currently investigating the nurse and the nurse has been denying the allegations. But if they were true, we can assure you that the said nurse is not assigned to the unit where they have direct access to patients)," she added.

Liquete said, as of Wednesday morning, no personnel from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has come to question the nurse and their other medical staff.

"Kasi raw preliminary pa lang yung kanilang mga nakuhang data (Because what they have are still preliminary data)," she added.

Liquete clarified that the alleged procedures were not done in NKTI.

Three suspected kidney traffickers were arrested by NBI agents in Bulacan on Tuesday.

According to the NBI, the suspects allegedly recruited victims and facilitated the transfer of their kidneys for a P200,000 fee.

After receiving a down payment, victims were transferred to a house in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte in Bulacan where they were held while undergoing various medical procedures until their kidneys were harvested.

The NBI said that the leader of the group and a head nurse at the NKTI is still at large.

The nine rescued victims were turned over to the custody of the San Jose del Monte City Social Welfare and Development Office.