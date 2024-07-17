New World Makati celebrates 30

New World Makati Hotel celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, marking three decades of exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. Celebrating “30 Years of Exquisite Experiences,” New World Makati Hotel is rolling out a series of exclusive deals and exciting events until 8 August.
New World Makati Hotel curated room packages — guests can book online until 8 August a 30-percent off flexible rate for stays until 30 December (blackout dates apply). Special rates for at least 10 room bookings are priced at P6,000/5,800 nett each plus a complimentary add-on of three more for 30 rooms and above. Likewise, guests get a special rate of P3,000 nett on full-day meeting rates for bookings until 8 August.
At Café 1228 30th Birthday Celebration — Guests celebrating their 30th birthday until 8 August can enjoy a free buffet lunch or dinner with a minimum of two paying guests.
Jasmine’s Set Menu for 2 at P3,000 and 30 percent Discount on Select Items — Celebrate with an Anniversary or Birthday Set Menu for P3,000 nett for two pax (P1,500 nett per person), featuring a selection of dishes: Barbecue combination platter (Crispy pork belly & Roasted duck), Double boiled whole abalone, dried scallops, mushrooms, goji berries, Dual-Style Prawns (Prawns medallion, salted egg yolk and Wok-fried prawns, mango salad), Wok-seared beef tenderloin, celery, truffle paste, Stir-fried scallops, asparagus, crabmeat roe, Chinese birthday noodles, assorted meat, vegetables, and Warm red bean broth, glutinous rice dumpling.
A 30 percent discount on a la carte dishes, such as Jasmine combination barbecue platter, Pastry puff barbecued pork, Bird’s nest crab meat conpoy, Braised whole abalone oyster sauce, Prawn mango salad, Wok fried chicken ‘Kung pao’ cashew nuts, Beef tenderloin black pepper sauce, Ma po tofu seafood in claypot, Braised abalone mushroom egg bean curd, Glutinous rice dumpling white chocolate, and Mango cream sago. Guests may order up to three items per table.
The Lounge’s 30 cocktails at P300 Each — Enjoy 30 classic cocktails at P300 nett each, as well as a 30 percent discount on beverages and a special selection of spirits and wines during Happy Hour (5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).
The Shop’s Pearl Anniversary Cake for P300 — Indulge in the Mini Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Cake at P300 nett.
Spa and Wellness Offers — there is a 30 percent off on aromatherapy and hilot massage (90 minutes) at Paradasia Royale Spa. The Aromatherapy Massage uses blended essential oils ideal for deep relaxation while the Hilot Massage uses heated virgin coconut oil and deep tissue techniques to restore balance to the body.
A Charity Dinner on 23 July will be held at the Glasshouse for the benefit of Project PEARLS, a non-profit organization that spearheads programs for poor children to have a better life by giving them PEARLS: Peace, Education, Aspiration, Respect, Love and Smiles through education, empowerment, nutrition, nourishment and healthcare.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/NWMakati30thAnniversary, call +632 8811 6888/+63917 8884194 or check the official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.