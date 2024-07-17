New World Makati celebrates 30

New World Makati Hotel celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, marking three decades of exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. Celebrating “30 Years of Exquisite Experiences,” New World Makati Hotel is rolling out a series of exclusive deals and exciting events until 8 August.

New World Makati Hotel curated room packages — guests can book online until 8 August a 30-percent off flexible rate for stays until 30 December (blackout dates apply). Special rates for at least 10 room bookings are priced at P6,000/5,800 nett each plus a complimentary add-on of three more for 30 rooms and above. Likewise, guests get a special rate of P3,000 nett on full-day meeting rates for bookings until 8 August.

At Café 1228 30th Birthday Celebration — Guests celebrating their 30th birthday until 8 August can enjoy a free buffet lunch or dinner with a minimum of two paying guests.

Jasmine’s Set Menu for 2 at P3,000 and 30 percent Discount on Select Items — Celebrate with an Anniversary or Birthday Set Menu for P3,000 nett for two pax (P1,500 nett per person), featuring a selection of dishes: Barbecue combination platter (Crispy pork belly & Roasted duck), Double boiled whole abalone, dried scallops, mushrooms, goji berries, Dual-Style Prawns (Prawns medallion, salted egg yolk and Wok-fried prawns, mango salad), Wok-seared beef tenderloin, celery, truffle paste, Stir-fried scallops, asparagus, crabmeat roe, Chinese birthday noodles, assorted meat, vegetables, and Warm red bean broth, glutinous rice dumpling.