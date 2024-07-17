My WITB (What’s In The Bag)

For many golfers, our golf sets can be some of our most prized possessions. In my case, it isn’t about the clubs themselves, but what they represent. My golf set serves as a reminder of a few things: Enjoying alone time, a reward after working, memories of fun with my dad, wins and losses in competitions, the list goes on.

While I wouldn’t say my set is “sacred,” it does hold some importance and as such, I take reasonably good care of my clubs. My current set is 7 years old. But by keeping my clubs wiped and covered after each shot, cleaned and air-dried after rounds in wet or rainy conditions, I have managed to keep them in pretty good shape.

If properly cared for, golf clubs can literally last decades if not forever. Growing up in our family compound, I’d see piles of old clubs in our garage. They were a mix of old sets of my grandpa, my dad’s, and my uncle’s.

Sure, they got dirty and some had rusty shafts and cracked grips. But I remember cleaning an old set I liked, wiping the shafts and heads with Singer oil, and heading to range and trying them out. I was more curious than serious with golf then, so it took a few more years before I started to play. But once I started, I got hooked and have been at it for over 30 years.

In the three decades of playing golf, I made my way through a few sets. I can actually still name every set of irons I’ve used. I started in 1993 with my dad’s old Ping Karsten 2 set. After a year, it was another hand-me-down from dad, a Taylormade Tour Preferred set of blades.

So, when a club pro hinted at liking my set, I joked that it was for sale. And because I keep my clubs in good shape and he liked my unique combo, he bought my clubs at asking price.

So what did I get as a replacement for my beloved Srixon irons? Another Srixon set — the ZX5 Mark II irons with Diamana graphite shafts. These are forged, “game improvement” models, which help in the forgiveness and distance departments. I have only played 9 holes with them and so far, I am very happy.

I wanted a set that still felt like forged clubs but with as much help as I can get. I still have my old Recoil graphite shafts from my old Srixons (I only sold the heads), so the stock Diamana shafts of my new irons are still in the testing stage. The Diamanas are 60 grams, lighter than my Recoils, which are 95 grams. I am still unsure which shafts to keep, so more games need to be played.

What about the other clubs in my bag? I don’t plan on changing them anytime soon. My Taylormade M1 440, M2 3 wood, M2 hybrid, and Cleveland wedges are all from 2017 and they work just fine. I keep testing newer drivers when friends get current models and so far, my current driver keeps up so why change?

Sure, newer models have improved when it comes to forgiveness on off-center shots, but until I feel that I am already at a noticeable disadvantage, I’d rather keep my current gamer. As for my putter, I am currently using a SeeMore FGP Giant which I got cheap. I might add a new putter in the rotation but will definitely still keep my current one.

That’s my updated WITB for 2024. I am not foreseeing any changes, at least until Christmas. After the holidays, if I keep being a good boy, Mrs. Santa might just allow me to get a new toy or two.