MMFF 50th Edition: Excitement builds as first half of finalists revealed

Green Bones

Zig Dulay’s suspense-drama, written by Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza, follows a soon-to-be-released criminal. But a corrections officer, who is still grieving from the loss of his sister, is not allowing it. The film stars Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo, and is produced by GMA Pictures.

Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital

The found-footage horror from Kerwin Go follows a group of celebrities in the famously “haunted” Xinglin Hospital in Taiwan. As the celebs try to escape the haunted hospital, they experience sinister forces -- both supernatural and worldly.

Produced by Reality MM Studios Inc., the horror is co-written by Go with playwright Dustin Celestino and Leovic Arceta. It stars Jane De Leon, Enrique Gil, Alexa Miro and MJ Lastimosa.

Himala: Isang Musical

Pepe Diokno and Ricky Lee teamed up to write the screenplay for a musical based on the Nora Aunor-starrer Himala (1982) by Ishmael Bernal.

Directed by Diokno, the musical stars a barrio woman, Elsa, who was allegedly chosen by the Virgin Mary to heal the sick. She soon attracts droves of ill people seeking for miraculous healing. Produced by Kapitol Films and UXS, it stars Aicelle Santos, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra and Vic Robinson.

The Kingdom

Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual star in a family action-drama directed by Michael Tuviera and written by Michelle Nguario. It follows a lakan from the Kingdom of Katagalugan, whose favorite child is kidnapped by members of a secessionist group.

MMFF Calendar of Activities

For its milestone year, the MMFF will set up various activities leading up to 25 December, the opening day of the festival. The pre-festival programs range between visual arts, digital media and fashion.

In August, the MMFF will launch the “Classics Poster Murals” program in partnership with iACADEMY. Then, in September, Pinoys will get to enjoy select Filipino films at the cinemas for only P50 each for the “Sine-Singkwenta” program.

MMFF’s regional launch will happen the following month, including a student film caravan that will take place on 18 and 19 October. Through this program, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, 100 senior high school and college students may join masterclasses on directing, acting, cinematography and scriptwriting.

For November, the MMFF scheduled a fundraising event, as well as a celebrity golf tournament, plus masterclasses from international Filipino screenwriters, producers and animators.

December: MMFF Month

The annual parade will happen on 15 December. On the same day, the promotional red-carpet premieres will kickstart — which will end on 20 December.

On 21 December, there will be a “Sponsors’ Night,” and the awards night, called the “Gabi ng Parangal,” will happen on 27 December.

The fest’s 50th year will also give its awards trophy a new look. It will be designed by Jefre Figueras Manuel, popularly known as JEFRË, a Filipino-American visual artist based in Orlando, Florida, and the man behind “The Victor,” the lighting projection art installation in Robinsons Bridgetowne.

The MMFF will also release a coffee table book on the 50-year history of the film festival in March 2025.

In his speech at the launch, MMDA and MMFF concurrent acting chairman Atty. Don Artes said:

“Sa pagkakataong ito, gusto kong pagnilayan natin ang mga salita ni dating Pangulo Ferdinand Marcos sa dating Unang Ginang Imelda Marcos, na kung maalala natin ay siyang unang namuno sa MMFF, kung saan sinabi niya sa dating Unang Ginang, ‘I will take care of the body of the nation, you must take care of the soul.’ Ito ay humantong sa isang legasiya ni Unang Ginang Imelda Marcos ng pagtataguyod ng sining at kultura, na nagtanim ng pagmamalaki sa pagiging Pilipino. Hayaan itong maging inspirasyon at gabay sa ating pagsisimula sa ika-50 taon ng MMFF (On this occasion, I would like us to reflect on the words of former President Ferdinand Marcos to former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who, as we remember, was the first to lead the MMFF, where he said to the former First Lady, ‘I will take care of the body of the nation, you must take care of the soul.’ This led to a legacy of former First Lady Imelda Marcos in promoting arts and culture, instilling pride in being Filipino. Let this be an inspiration and guide as we embark on the 50th year of the MMFF).”