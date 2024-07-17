MMDA ready for 2024 SoNA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has finalized a traffic management plan for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) scheduled for 22 July at the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

At least 1,300 MMDA personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow, assist with emergencies, clear roads and sidewalks, manage crowds, and monitor traffic conditions.

“The MMDA is fully prepared for President Marcos’ SoNA,” said MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes.

“We are closely coordinating with Task Force SoNA 2024, the Quezon City Police District, the Presidential Security Group, the House of Representatives, and the Quezon City government to ensure a safe, peaceful and orderly event,” he added.

Artes also said that a “no day off, no absent” policy will be implemented for assigned personnel to ensure effective operations during the SoNA.

Meantime, the MMDA will implement a counterflow lane on southbound Commonwealth Avenue to prioritize vehicles carrying government officials and guests to the Batasang Pambansa.

Additionally, Batasan-IBP Road will be closed to all vehicles starting at 8 a.m. for security reasons.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue, particularly around 3 p.m. when dignitaries are expected to arrive.

The alternate routes are recommended by the MMDA — Northbound (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview), vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, turn right on Mindanao Avenue, and then turn right on Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway to their destination.

For southbound (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle), vehicles on Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, turn left on Mindanao Avenue, and then turn left on North Avenue to their destination.

Light Vehicles from C-5: Turn left on Magiting Street, right on Maginhawa Street, and then left on Mayaman Street to Kalayaan Avenue.