Marcos' trust, approval ratings declined — Pulse Asia

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval and trust ratings declined while Vice President Sara Duterte's performance ratings increased last June, private pollster Pulse Asia said on Wednesday.

Based on Pulse Asia's June 2024 Ulat ng Bayan national survey released on Wednesday, Marcos got a 53 percent approval rating for his performance as of June — a two-point decline from his 55 percent rating in March.

Marcos' approval rating significantly declined in Luzon, dropping by nine percentage points from 66 to 57. In Mindanao, there was a slight decrease of two points, from 40 to 38.

Conversely, the President experienced a notable increase of 14 points in the National Capital Region, rising from 47 to 61, and a modest two-point increase in the Visayas, from 54 to 56.

Among Class ABC, Marcos' approval rating fell by 13 percentage points, while a three-point drop was observed in Class D. However, in the Class E income bracket, his approval rating increased by four points.

Marcos' trust ratings also decreased by 5 percent, moving from 57 percent in March down to 52 percent in June.

Marcos received higher trust ratings in Metro Manila at 59 percent, up by 4 percentage points from 55 percent last March; while he maintained his trust ratings in Visayas at 54 percent.

However, his trust ratings in Luzon declined by 9 percentage points from 67 percent in March to 58 percent in June and Mindanao by 3 percentage points from 38 percent in March to 35 percent in June.

VP Sara's performance

In the same survey, Vice President Sara Duterte performed better in both approval and trust ratings.

Following her departure from Marcos' Cabinet, Duterte's approval ratings rose by two points, climbing from 67 percent in March to 69 percent in June.

Her trust ratings remained steady at 71 percent for both May and June.

Duterte received majority approval in all regions, with the highest in Mindanao at 95 percent, followed by 80 percent in the Visayas, 64 percent in Metro Manila, and 54 percent in Balance Luzon.

The Vice President's trust ratings were highest in Mindanao at 95 percent, followed by 72 percent in the Visayas, 62 percent in Balance Luzon, and 60 percent in Metro Manila.

Among the economic brackets, Duterte's approval rating saw a significant increase of 17 points in Class E, rising from 65 to 82. However, her approval rating among Class ABC dropped by 6 points. In Class D, there was a minimal increase of one point.

Pulse Asia highlighted that the figures indicate "appreciation continues to be the prevailing sentiment" towards the two highest-elected officials.

Romualdez, Escudero's ratings

House Speaker Martin Romualdez received the lowest ratings for both performance and trust, with each at 35 percent in June. This is an improvement from his May rating of 31 percent.

Typically, the Senate President position is included in the survey; however, Senate President Francis Escudero was only featured in the trust survey. Escudero had recently assumed the top Senate post from Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri in May.

The newly-installed Senate President had a trust rating of 69 percent in June.

The 17 to 24 June 2024 survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adult respondents.

It has a ± 2 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level, with a ± 4 percent margin of error for each specific area.