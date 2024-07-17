Marcos finalizing 3rd SONA speech — PCO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is already preparing and finalizing his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech on Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Office said.

"The President is on top of finalizing his SONA speech. He has no engagement today because he is preparing for the SONA," the PCO announced in a Viber message to Palace reporters.

According to Marcos last week, preparations for his one-hour detailed SONA adddress are underway.

This year's SONA will be directed by the state-owned Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM), which regularly covers and televises Marcos’ events.

"There are many issues we need to discuss. So the SoNA is really a report to the nation,” Marcos said in a media interview in Montalban, Rizal last week.

“Honestly, the biggest challenge for us is fitting everything into a one-hour speech for the SoNA. So, what we did is we prepared a brief, about this thick, which is a detailed report to the nation,” he added.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez also said on Tuesday that the House of Representatives is “more than ready” to set "a grand stage" for Marcos' third SONA on 22 July at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

“The anticipation within the hallowed halls of this august chamber is palpable as we stand ready to hear and appreciate the accomplishments of the Marcos administration,” Romualdez said.

The President delivers the SONA each year on the last Monday of July to provide an update on the country’s condition, outline the administration’s priorities, and encourage Congress to pass significant legislative proposals.