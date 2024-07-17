Longing for Alemar’s

Before the now popular National Book Store, there was Alemar’s, a cultural oasis that in the seventies and eighties changed the literary landscape of the Philippines.

It was a haven for bookworms, a sanctuary of knowledge, and a playground of ideas. Alemar’s wasn’t just a bookstore, it was a time machine that transported readers to worlds unknown and minds unexplored.

Alemar’s, in its heyday, had its main store on Rizal Avenue and branches in Ermita, Recto, Quezon City and Makati. It ventured into printing and publishing in 1950, through its Phoenix Press and Phoenix Publishing House.

If books could talk, Alemar’s shelves would whisper tales of intrigue, romance, and adventure. The air was thick with the scent of freshly printed pages and the promise of discovery.

Inside, you’d find yourself surrounded by towering stacks of books, each beckoning with its own unique allure. From timeless classics to avant-garde poetry, Alemar’s had it all. The shelves were meticulously curated, reflecting the eclectic tastes and scholarly pursuits of its patrons. It wasn’t just a bookstore; it was a treasure trove waiting to be plundered by eager minds.

The ambiance of Alemar’s was as inviting as the stories it housed. Soft jazz melodies floated through the air, mingling with the hushed murmurs of browsing bibliophiles. The decor was understated yet elegant, with plush armchairs strategically placed for the discerning reader to sink into while lost in the pages of a beloved novel.

It was a place where time seemed to stand still, where the outside world faded into oblivion, and the only thing that mattered was the next chapter.

But Alemar’s was more than just a haven for book lovers; it was a cultural hub, a melting pot of ideas and aspirations. Writers rubbed shoulders with artists, philosophers debated with poets, and dreamers found solace in the words that lined its shelves.

The patrons of Alemar’s were as diverse as the books they perused. Scholars, students, artists, and visionaries all found common ground within its walls. It was a meeting place for the curious and the courageous, where ideas were born, nurtured, and shared with the world. Alemar’s wasn’t just a bookstore; it was a catalyst for change, a breeding ground for the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

When couple Dr. Ernesto and Alegria Sibal started selling American books from a one-table store in 1945, little did they know that their business would grow into “the biggest and most modern bookstore in the Far East.” Alemar’s was derived from Mrs. Sibal’s name — ALEgria, and the first given name of the Sibal daughter, MARia.

Under their leadership, Alemar’s became synonymous with quality, diversity, and innovation. It wasn’t just about selling books; it was about enriching lives and expanding horizons. The couple’s keen eye for emerging literary trends and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction ensured that Alemar’s remained at the forefront of the bookstore industry.

It also sold school and office supplies, toys, men’s, ladies’ and children’s wear, home accessories, magazines and more. Central Book Supply, a division specializing in law books, was also put up.

But like all good things, the golden era of Alemar’s eventually came to an end. As the world embraced new technologies and digital media, traditional bookstores faced unprecedented challenges. With more aggressive competition from National Bookstore and with heirs leaving for the U.S. Alemar’s started closing its shops in the 1980s.

Its once bustling aisles gradually grew quieter. The rise of online shopping and e-books posed new challenges to brick-and-mortar establishments, forcing many to adapt or close their doors.

Today, Alemar’s exists as a cherished memory, a nostalgic reminder of a bygone era when books were more than just commodities; they were portals to other worlds and keys to enlightenment.

While the physical bookstore may have faded into history, its spirit lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to experience its magic.

e-mail: mannyangeles27#gmail.com