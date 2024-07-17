Lawmakers call for immediate POGO crackdown

A joint House panel kicked off on Wednesday its motu propio into the proliferation of illegal and criminal activities associated with the highly controversial Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), which lawmakers stressed far outweigh the revenue they bring to the country.

At the joint hearing of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety and the Committee on Games and Amusements, lawmakers called for an immediate crackdown on 402 illegal POGOs nationwide to end the rampant illicit activities linked to the offshore gaming industry.

This includes physical and sexual torture of foreign workers, some of whom attempted to sneak out of the POGO hub.

At least four videos showing extreme assault against POGO workers were presented by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to the panel. The clips were obtained from former employees of unlicensed POGOs.

The presentation, however, was halted following the interjection of Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, who lamented that the disturbing content should not be publicly shown without a trigger warning.

One of the videos showed a Malaysian male national handcuffed and crouching on the floor while wailing in pain for repeatedly being whacked with a bat. PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said the Malaysian victim was subject for rescue but he was later discovered dead last year.

Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez, however, believed that showing the "gruesome videos" may be an eye-opener for the public to see what is happening inside the POGOs.

“It's hard if we’re just talking here. If people are seeing what's happening inside these POGO hubs, then [they] feel the pain, [they] feel the torture, [they] feel the illegal activities that are happening inside, and people are having an understanding, ‘what are our government agencies doing?” he pointed out.

Panel chairperson Santa Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez, however, agreed with Gomez, saying this would showcase that the Philippine government is crafting necessary measures to save the various foreign nationals from falling prey to illegal POGOs.

“I must agree with Congressman Gomez that even if the scenes are heavy in nature, we have to tell to the Filipino people and to the international community that this country, this government is doing something on their countrymen, especially the Chinese, Burmese, Myanmar, whatever, our government is acting in response to these,” Fernandez said.

In March, at least 497 foreign nationals and 371 Filipinos were rescued from a POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac, raided for alleged human trafficking and illegal detention.

Despite a slew of criminal activities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to declare a total ban to POGO.