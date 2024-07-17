Kobe Bryant's Father, "Jellybean" Joe, Dead at 69

Joseph Washington Bryant, the father of the late Kobe Bryant, has passed away at 69 after suffering a massive stroke. Known affectionately as "Jellybean," Joe was a former NBA player and WNBA head coach. This tragic news comes more than four years after the devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and his daughter, Gigi.

Joe and Kobe shared a close bond during Kobe's early basketball days at Lower Merion High School. However, their relationship faced challenges during Kobe's illustrious NBA career, where he won five championships with the Lakers and earned numerous accolades, including two NBA Finals MVPs and the 2008 NBA MVP.

The elder Bryant's 16-year professional playing career saw him turn out for NBA teams the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets, as well as for several squads in Italy and France.

Joe also coached the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-2007 and held coaching positions in Italy, Japan, and Thailand.