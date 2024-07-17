Khat’s return rings a Bell

American import Khat Bell acknowledged a huge change in local volleyball four years after her last stint in the Philippines.

Bell announced her return with a stellar performance for Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference last Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

As if she never left, Bell displayed her whole repertoire scoring 23 points with nine digs and six excellent receptions in powering the Crossovers to a 25-13, 27-25, 25-22, win over Farm Fresh in Pool A.

The 6-foot-2 winger liked the enhanced competitiveness from what she experienced before when she was still playing for Petron in the defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL).

“It’s a lot faster, it’s a product of merging all the leagues together, and all the teams together. And the girls are getting spread out amongst other teams. So, there’s a lot more competitiveness for sure,” Bell said as she looked forward to competing against old and new faces in the pros.

Bell, who hammered 22 of her points off kills, was especially impressed with the tempo of the game as well as with the defensive efforts shown by liberos.

“The game is faster, the defense, as I’ve said, the liberos, their play in this league right now is amazing,” she said.

Bell may be playing for a different club, but the hard-swinging spiker vowed to play with the same hunger as before.

“I feel like it’s the same. I’m coming with the same mentality, the same mindset,” said Bell, who led Petron in winning the 2018 and 2019 PSL Grand Prix and would’ve won third straight if not for the cancelation of the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite her championship pedigree, Bell guards against complacency with all 11 other teams raring to capture the crown.

“I would say no, because it’s been like I said, four years and I think everyone’s game has developed and changed as well with experience,” she said.

“So, I think it’s all about just coming in. Just being humble and making sure I do my due diligence as a player and looking out for my opponents.”