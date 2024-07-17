Innovations and collaborations for Krispy Kreme 87th anniversary

Krispy Kreme recently celebrated its 87th anniversary with a pop-up booth in front of its outlet in Bonifacio Global City and the launching of new flavors that will surely cater to the customer’s sweet tooth.

Known for its original honey-glazed donuts, the donut giant shared that newer innovations and collaborations with different brands are set for launch.

In an interview with Sonny Tiong, chief operating officer of Krispy Kreme Philippines, he shared that the American doughnut brand vows to further expand its Philippine touch by launching new outlets in the provinces, ensuring its broad reach to its Filipino customers.

Tiong shared that another collaboration with a new brand is set to drop next month.

In line with Krispy Kreme’s 87th anniversary, the doughnut company launched its Birthday Drip Cake.

The other doughnuts that deserve the customer’s attention are the Inside Out 2-inspired doughnuts and the Cheese-filled Brulee doughnut, which is only available for dine-in transactions.

The doughnut box-inspired pop-up booth in BGC extends the fun and memorable experience beyond their snacks and drinks to their loyal customers.

Fun activities and merchandise, such as donut-designed shirts, tote bags, and photobooths, await its donut loyalists.

The pop-up booth lasted until Sunday, 14 July.