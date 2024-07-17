Honey to Isko: I’m still your ‘ate’

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Wednesday has clarified that she will remain as “Ate Honey” to Isko Moreno following the former mayor’s announcement that he will run for the local government of Manila’s top post come the 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement, Lacuna said that amid any political circumstances, she regards Moreno as family and stressed that in Manila, “love of family endures.”

She added that it’s still too early to be discussing plans for the 2025 midterm elections since the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the period for filing certificates of candidacy from 1 to 8 October 2024.

“So, the truth is, it’s not yet the time for politics. It’s a time to prioritize the needs of our people,” Lacuna said.

“My top priority will always be caring for and serving all Manileños, as mandated by them in the last election. This focus will remain until the filing of candidacies and beyond, if the trust of Manila in our leadership continues,” she added.

The lady mayor also said that she accepts the reality of politics and cited that Manileños know that even before the Isko-Honey combination was formed in the 2019 elections and since her father and Asenso Manileño founder Danilo Lacuna Sr. was alive, she and the former mayor have been sworn as “brothers.”

“On my part, that commitment remains as my sibling love for him has not changed. In my heart, I am confident that we are both dedicated to serving the Manileños,” Lacuna said.

“Thus, I am giving my dear brother, former Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, time to reconsider his plans. He still has time to reflect on his decision. As his Ate in public service, I am here to guide him,” Lacuna said.

She also stated that during the last campaign, Isko and the Manileños placed their trust in her ability as the first female mayor of Manila.

“I acknowledge that the upcoming election in Manila will be a test for the Manileños to weigh my character, leadership, service, and vision for Manila. This is part of our commitment to democratic principles. We are here not for personal ambition but for the welfare of the Manileños and the honor of our nation, represented by Manila as its capital,” the lady mayor said.

Moreno, for his part, told DAILY TRIBUNE that he has the same love as Lacuna has for him and shrugged off all comments on social media, saying at the end of the day, “I will remain his brother.”