Fun swim event this weekend

The 2024 Speedo Swim Smart Novice and Sprint Meet takes the spotlight this Saturday and Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

With the Philippine Aquatics Inc. and Speedo joining hands, PAI secretary general and Batangas congressman Eric Buhain is calling all swimming clubs to take part in the fun-filled two-day swimfest. Even students from public schools are encouraged to join free of charge.

“This tournament is for the kids specially those coming from summer camps and swimming lessons. This is a chance for our coaches and swimming club’s members to see the progress of the ones they are teaching,” said Buhain, who competed in the 1988 (Seoul) and 1992 (Barcelona) Olympics.

“But there is no pressure so it’s going to be enjoyable for those who will take part,” added the former Philippine Sports Commission chairman.

Meanwhile, Buhain reminded interested swimmers that the deadline for the submission of a “letter of intent” to join the Philippine delegation to the Asian Open Schools (AOSI) Short Course Championship is on Friday.

The tournament takes place 17 and 18 August at the Assumption University Aquatics Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event, organized by World Aquatics-sanctioned Global Aquatics based in Thailand serves as the official qualification tourney for this year’s Belgium Short Course Championships and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Championships.

Through the partnership of PAI and Global Aquatics, the Thailand organizer has allocated 50 slots for the Philippine Team.