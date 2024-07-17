Photos

EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory labeling of children's school material

LOOK: EcoWaste Coalition calls for mandatory labeling of chemical ingredients on products, especially those intended for children, in time for the opening of classes during a media briefing at its headquarters in Diliman, Quezon City on 17 July 2024. EcoWaste Coalition has found cadmium and lead in some school supplies, raising concerns about their impact on children's health. The group emphasized that such toxic substances can cause cognitive impairments and learning difficulties, advocating for a complete ban on hazardous chemicals in children's products. Their market investigation revealed that many school supplies lack proper labeling, making it difficult for consumers to identify harmful ingredients. | via YUMMIE DINGDING