DTI taps FPIP firms in investments drive

A week ahead of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address, Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual said economic zone locators should help the government invite suppliers and contractors to locate in the Philippines and thus achieve the country’s industrialization goals.

Pascual particularly urged First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) locators to contribute to the development of manufacturing ecosystems, particularly in industries that are part of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Strategic Investment Priorities Plan.

Pascual thanked foreign investors for their continuing confidence in the Philippines and vowed to continue supporting efforts by the private sector to attract more investments.

Speaking at a round table forum at the FPIP in Sto Tomas, Batangas, Pascual said companies from around the world like Collins Aerospace (United States), The Philippine Manufacturing Company of Murata, Brother Industries Philippines (Japan), and Dyson Electronics PTE (United Kingdom) have found a welcoming home for their manufacturing activities in FPIP and are thriving despite the challenging geopolitical environment.

Pascual also commended FPIP for its “significant contribution to the industrial and economic landscape of the Philippines, “ and cited its thrust towards sustainable and responsible economic growth.

At the same forum, FPIP President Francis Giles Puno thanked Pascual and the Marcos administration for having an open door and minds when discussing issues important to investors.

Mandanas contribution cited

Puno also thanked Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas for his support for Philippine industries.

“Whether it is First Gen’s Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, FPIP’s industrial estate in Sto Tomas and Tanauan, or First Philec’s manufacturing plant in FPIP, we have found Batangas to be a strategically important location and the DTI to be a vital driver of economic development,” he said, referring to the Lopez Group’s many investments in the province.

Moreover, Pascual highlighted the DTI’s ongoing efforts to support the continued growth of companies like FPIP through initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing business, promoting renewable energy adoption, and fostering a favorable investment climate.

“I urge each of you to continue your investment and collaboration with us as we welcome innovative and future-ready opportunities. Together, we will continue to build a more robust, dynamic, and sustainable industrial sector, driving economic growth and improving the lives of countless Filipinos,” the trade chief said as he called on industry leaders and stakeholders to continue their investment and collaboration in the industrial sector.