DoJ calls for unified effort vs human trafficking

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is advocating for an aggressive campaign against human traffickers, particularly those exploiting vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly, and others victimized due to poverty.

The department, however, acknowledged it cannot combat the issue alone and called for a comprehensive “whole-of-nation” approach. This approach will involve citizens, non-government organizations (NGOs), business corporations, including telecommunications companies and international partners collaborating to end modern-day slavery.

During a recent guest appearance on People’s Television 4 (PTV-4) for a pre-SoNA special, Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty, who is in charge of the Inter-Agency Against Trafficking, stressed the need for full and total involvement in the effort to combat human trafficking.

Ty stressed that addressing human trafficking requires not just a whole-of-government approach but a whole-of-nation approach.