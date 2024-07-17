DHSUD: Pasay 4PH Project to Lead the Way towards Urban Renewal and Redevelopment

The Pasay City project under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program will trailblaze the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development's (DHSUD) efforts toward urban renewal and redevelopment of informal settlements in the National Capital Region.

The DHSUD signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the local government of Pasay City and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) last July 5. The MOA covers the establishment of a staging area for informal settler families (ISFs) who will be temporarily relocated during the construction of the Pasay 4PH project until the permanent housing units are turned over to qualified beneficiaries.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said, "More than just housing, the 4PH project in Pasay City will serve as the model of our urban renewal and redevelopment efforts, centered on the welfare of informal settler families as ordered by President Bongbong Marcos Jr."

"Hindi lamang po ito pabahay, kundi magiging showcase area ito kung papano natin ita-transform ang mga lugar sa gilid ng mga estero sa mas kaaya-aya at maunlad na komunidad," he added.

Development and construction of temporary shelters are now ongoing in the staging area. The staging area is the first of its kind under 4PH as no beneficiary-families will be displaced while the construction of their new homes within their host city under the “Pambansang Pabahay” program is ongoing.

Secretary Acuzar branded the initiative as another “tatak PBBM” project that will prioritize the welfare of the common people and promote a whole-of-government approach.

“Ang proyekto sa ilalim ng MOA na ito ang magsisilbing showcase area ng ating pagsusulong hindi lamang ng 4PH Program kundi pati na rin ang ating hangarin tungo sa urban renewal o redevelopment. Ang Pasay City ang magiging pilot area ng ating urban renewal program na kasama sa mandato ng DHSUD sa urban development,” Secretary Acuzar said.

“Tayo nang isulong sa Pasay City ang isa na namang proyektong tatak PBBM –Pamayanang Bago. Bagong Mamamayan, sa ilalim ng mas matatag at mas maunlad na Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

The deal includes the construction of temporary shelters using prefabricated materials and the development of a livable community for qualified ISFs from a blighted zone in the city. Meanwhile, the in-city staging area is strategically located near the airport and about two kilometers from the informal settlement to be developed and transformed into a township community.

The staging area will be equipped with amenities like an open park, playground, basketball court, and more.

“Ito po ang bilin ng ating mahal na Pangulo… walang madi-displace at unahin ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Ang pilot staging area na ito ay magsisilbing modelo para sa iba pa nating proyektong urban renewal at transformation ng blighted areas sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa,” Secretary Acuzar stressed.

The DHSUD was formed after Republic Act 11201, signed into law by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in February 2019, merged the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) and the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).

DHSUD now serves as the primary national government entity responsible for managing housing, human settlement, and urban development. DHSUD also oversees key agencies like the National Housing Authority and is mandated to streamline housing-related processes through One-Stop Processing Centers.