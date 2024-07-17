Cruise Visa Waiver launched

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Wednesday that it has launched — in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Department of Justice — the Cruise Visa Waiver program last 16 July at the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority headquarters.

In a statement, the BI said that the program aims to streamline immigration procedures for cruise ship passengers, enhancing the Philippines’ competitiveness as a cruise destination.

Under Immigration Memorandum Circular 2024-001, jointly authorized by BI commissioner Norman Tansingco and DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in January and March 2024, respectively, visa-required foreign tourists can enter the Philippines for cruise tourism purposes without securing a visa beforehand.