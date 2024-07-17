Croatian Journalist Attacked After Filming Illegal Dump

The Croatian Journalists' Association (HND) has condemned a life-threatening attack on award-winning journalist Melita Vrsaljko, urging authorities for swift action. Vrsaljko, a fact-check journalist and documentary filmmaker, was attacked twice by relatives of a local official after documenting an illegal dump.

On Facebook, Vrsaljko recounted that she was first assaulted by a man while filming near his land on Monday. The next day, the man's daughter reportedly entered her home, attacking and choking her in an attempt to delete footage of her father. Vrsaljko managed to fend off the assailant and contact the police, who have since filed charges.

Both Faktograf.hr, where Vrsaljko works, and the European Fact-Checking Standard Network (EFCSN) condemned the attacks. Croatian law stipulates that assaults on journalists can result in up to five years in prison. The HND emphasized that the incident highlights the dangerous conditions faced by journalists in the country.

