Coco Martin, iWantTFC ambassador for ‘Libreng Manood’ campaign

The country’s Primetime King Coco Martin is the face of iWantTFC’s “Libreng Manood” campaign.

As its newest ambassador, Coco expressed his delight in being part of iWantTFC’s campaign to further elevate Pinoys’ favorite pastime of watching their favorite shows.

“Sa bawat Pilipino, ito ang libangan natin. Ito ang nakakapag-refresh sa ‘yo at nakakapag-relax ka. Hindi mo na kailangang lumabas. Ida-download mo lang, nasa cellphone at TV mo lang, nandyan na agad (For every Filipino, this is our pastime. It refreshes you and helps you relax. You don’t need to go out. You just download it, and it’s right there on your cellphone and TV),” Coco said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He added that iWantTFC is perfect for those who want to catch up on all episodes of today’s must-watch teleseryes, a wide variety of classic series, and more.

“Napakarami pang choices sa iWantTFC. At kung gusto mong balikan ang mga favorite mong pelikula o teleserye, anytime nababalikan mo (There are so many more choices on iWantTFC. And if you want to revisit your favorite movies or teleseryes, you can revisit them anytime),” he elaborated.

The nationwide campaign includes a variety of out-of-home materials including digital and static billboards, jeepney top ads, online ad placements and on-the-ground activations, among others.

Among the titles to stream for free on iWantTFC anytime are Coco’s hit shows, featuring his high-rated teleserye FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, with new episodes dropping Mondays to Fridays at 8 p.m., plus all seasons of his long-running action serye FPJ’s Probinsyano, and movie hits Ang Panday, Beauty and the Bestie, Feng Shui 2, Padre de Familia, among many others — available on iWantTFC’s All Coco selection.

Viewers can stay ahead of the latest happenings in the hit primetime series Pamilya Sagrado and High Street, both dropping new episodes 48 hours ahead of their TV broadcast.

iWantTFC also prides its vast collection of movies to choose from and watch anytime, even on the go — featuring the best of Star Cinema flicks Hello, Love, Goodbye, Love You To the Stars and Back, Alone/Together, Dalaw and The Breakup Playlist, among others; digitally restored classics Got 2 Believe, Oro, Plata, Mata and Sa Aking Mga Kamay.

Viewers can also stream iWantTFC’s array of original programs, from light-hearted series Drag You & Me, Tara, G! and Teen Clash, one-of-a-kind love stories in “\Malaya, Glorious, Sleep With Me and The Boy Foretold by the Stars, to suspense-filled shows with Fractured, Ma, The Tapes, among others.

Plus, viewers can get their daily dose of news and information with TV Patrol and live stream of TeleRadyo Serbisyo and variety entertainment fix with It’s Showtime and ASAP Natin ‘To.

All these and more are on iWantTFC, streaming for free on iwanttfc.com and its app (available on iOS and Android).