China has suspended bilateral negotiations on nuclear non-proliferation and arms control with the United States, citing recent US arms sales to Taiwan as the reason. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that these sales were "seriously undermining the political atmosphere for continued arms control consultations between the two sides." This decision comes after the US provided over $70 billion worth of military assistance to Taiwan in recent years, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The US State Department expressed regret over China's decision, with spokesman Matthew Miller stating that it "undermines strategic stability" and "increases the risk of arms race dynamics." Miller drew parallels to Russia's approach, noting that China has chosen to assert that arms control engagement cannot proceed when there are other challenges in the bilateral relationship. The suspension follows rare talks on nuclear arms control held between the two nations in November, which aimed to ease mistrust ahead of a summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

In response to the arms sales, China has also imposed new sanctions on several US defense companies and their senior management. These include Anduril Corporation, Maritime Tactical Systems Corporation, and others, whose assets and property in China have been frozen. Additionally, 11 executives from these entities have been blacklisted and banned from entering China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The United States, while recognizing the One China policy since severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration and remains Taiwan's most important partner and biggest arms supplier. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the US to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries," emphasizing Beijing's readiness to maintain relevant contacts based on mutual respect and cooperation.

Sources: Agence France-Presse (AFP) and TASS News Agency