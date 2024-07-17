Cable car project auction mulled

Solicited bidding is the route that the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is considering for the planned establishment of the first cable car system targeted to be operational by 2028.

“Cable cars will be solicited, too. We are still planning the initial work with our transaction advisor. It doesn’t have financial aspects yet because we have to complete the feasibility study,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said in an interview with reporters on Wednesday.

To entice potential investors from the private sector, Bautista said the DoTr aims to design the bidding process for the cable car system that would provide them attractive opportunities.

Last week, Transportation Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Timothy John R. Batan said the agency will launch a more comprehensive feasibility study next year that would help determine the capacity and cost of the project.

Dubbed the Antipolo Cable Car Project, it will connect the Taytay station of MRT-4 to Antipolo City.

“We know that Antipolo is very dense, and has lots of residents and economic activity, so it will be complementary to connect MRT-4 to Antipolo City,” Batan said.

2026 bidding eyed

According to Batan, the DoTr will start the detailed feasibility study funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) next year. If the plan follows the timeline, a project bidding is likely to take place by 2026.

“It’s our first cable car project, and we were told it will take up to two years of construction. If we can award the contract in 2026, it is possible to be operational in 2028,” Batan said.

The ADB also funded the cable car project’s pre-feasibility study, which was finished earlier this year.

The government has long been exploring ways to introduce cable cars in the country.

Last year, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Malaysian firm Hartasuma Sdn Bhd signified their intention to introduce new transportation modes in the country that would help ease gridlock conditions, including cable cars and monorails.