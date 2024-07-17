Bong Go supports almost 1000 indigent Filipinos in Catarman, Northern Samar

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Catarman, Northern Samar last Tuesday, July 16, where he personally extended additional support to struggling residents. Emphasizing his commitment to improving the quality of life for the underprivileged, Go reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing the health and welfare of Filipinos at the grassroots level, ensuring a more secure and healthier future for all.

During his visit, Senator Go and his Malasakit Team conducted relief activities at the Freedom Park Covered Court, benefiting 948 residents. The distributions included essential items such as food packs, snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs. Some beneficiaries were also fortunate to receive bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes.

In collaboration with Mayor Francisco "Antet" Rosales III and the national government, financial aid was disbursed to qualified recipients as part of Senator Go's initiative. He commended the efforts of local leaders, including Congressman Paul A. Daza, Congressman Harris Christopher Ongchuan, Governor Edwin Marino Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Datu, and Vice Mayor Francisco "Jun" Rosales, Jr., for their partnership in supporting vulnerable sectors of the community.

“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who carries the moniker Mr. Malasakit after his dedicated and compassionate service of poor and marginalized Filipinos.

During the event, Vice Mayor Rosales Jr. expressed gratitude and emphasized Senator Go's significant contributions to their community. He encouraged residents to rally behind Go's initiatives, recognizing the link between local progress and the senator's broader efforts.

Senator Go, also Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged the community to utilize the Malasakit Center at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop show where various government agencies converge to provide medical assistance to impoverished patients.

This initiative, institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 which Go sponsored, has expanded to 166 centers nationwide, benefiting over ten million Filipinos, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH).

“Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot,” cited Go.

“Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot,” he added.

Go champions the expansion of primary medical services by advocating for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. With the backing of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health (DOH), funds have been earmarked for over 700 Super Health Centers, including seven in Northern Samar.

In addition to healthcare initiatives, Go, in his role as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported various infrastructure projects to enhance the province's development. This includes the construction of Mabini Road with a Bridge in Barangay Polangi, an Access Road in Barangay Macagtas, the Reconstruction of Catarman Public Market, and the Construction of a Drainage Canal in Barangay Dalakit. These projects aim to improve local infrastructure and contribute to the overall progress of Northern Samar.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to Catarman, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”

On the same day, Go also provided aid to indigents in Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar and visited the Malasakit Center and the Public Market in Catarman.