Barangay captain, 2 others hang selves

BATAAN — Police confirmed Wednesday that an 18-year-old and 10-year-old boy and an incumbent barangay captain hanged themselves inside their houses.

Major Dennis Duran, chief of police of Limay town, said that based on their investigation the 18-year-old bachelor hanged himself using a rope inside their house.

Major Duran reported that based on their investigation it was disclosed that the male victim was discovered Wednesday morning hanging by his stepfather when he went out of the house to turn off the lights.

“There were no indicators of physical struggle or foul play on the cadaver or in the immediate vicinity, including the family’s noticeable acceptance of the incident,” said Duran, adding he has a girlfriend but their relationship was on and off.

Earlier, Duran said that a 10-year-old boy also hanged himself inside their house after he was scolded by his parents.

In another hanging incident in an adjacent town, police also confirmed Tuesday that a barangay captain hanged himself also inside his room.

The police investor, in an interview, said that they could not get any information as to why the barangay captain killed himself since the family refused to talk and that he was still newly elected as barangay chairman.

But neighbors claim in their messages to this writer that the barangay captain took his own life by hanging after he allegedly spent the money of the barangay.

The village captain has reportedly spent the money of the barangay to his alleged girlfriend, a barangay treasurer.