GOLF

Alabang Country Club Hosts 17th FEDCOHR Interclub Sports Fest Events; Bags 3 Golds

Members of the Orchard Gold & Country Club Bowling Team pose with their medals after winning the Bowling Event at the 2024 FEDCOHR Interclub Sports Fest held at the Alabang Country Club.
FEDCOHR Champions - The triumphant Orchard Golf & Country Club Bowling Team poses with their winners' medals at the 2024 Federation of Golf Club Comptrollers and Human Resource Managers Interclub Sports Fest held at the Alabang Country Club.

Alabang Country Club (ACC) proudly hosted Day 2 of the 17th FEDCOHR Interclub Sports Fest, bringing together eight distinguished golf clubs in spirited competition across different sports events.

The second day of the 2024 edition saw these clubs showcase their skills and camaraderie on ACC's premium facilities including the Polo Field, Badminton Court, and Bowling Alley.

Team ACC emerged victorious with three gold medals in the 1.5 km Relay, Darts, and Ladies Table Tennis events. They also claimed the prestigious Best Muse award.

The Federation of Golf Club Comptrollers and Human Resource Managers (FEDCOHR) organized this interclub event to foster collaboration and camaraderie among golf clubs, benefiting both members and staff by promoting excellence in club services.

