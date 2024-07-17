Alabang Country Club Hosts 17th FEDCOHR Interclub Sports Fest Events; Bags 3 Golds

Alabang Country Club (ACC) proudly hosted Day 2 of the 17th FEDCOHR Interclub Sports Fest, bringing together eight distinguished golf clubs in spirited competition across different sports events.

The second day of the 2024 edition saw these clubs showcase their skills and camaraderie on ACC's premium facilities including the Polo Field, Badminton Court, and Bowling Alley.

Team ACC emerged victorious with three gold medals in the 1.5 km Relay, Darts, and Ladies Table Tennis events. They also claimed the prestigious Best Muse award.

The Federation of Golf Club Comptrollers and Human Resource Managers (FEDCOHR) organized this interclub event to foster collaboration and camaraderie among golf clubs, benefiting both members and staff by promoting excellence in club services.