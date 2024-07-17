4 Japanese fugitives collared

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday announced the arrest of four Japanese fugitives wanted for fraud in their home country.

BI Fugitive Search Unit acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy identified the first three suspects as Ueda Koji, Kiyohara Jun, Suzuki Seiji. They were apprehended inside a subdivision in Parañaque City.

Sy said the trio was arrested based on a mission order issued by BI commissioner Norman Tansingco after receiving information from Japanese authorities about their alleged crimes.

Japanese records indicate they have outstanding warrants of arrest issued in May 2024 by the Omiya Summary Court for violating the Japanese Penal Code’s fraud provision.

Sy also reported the arrest of another Japanese fugitive, identified as Sawada Masaya, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.