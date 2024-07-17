172 firearms turned over in Basilan

ISABELA CITY, Basilan Province — The military hosted the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and turn-over of firearms under the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program spearheaded by the Basilan Provincial Local Government Unit (BPLGU), marking a crucial step in Basilan’s journey towards sustainable peace and development.

The event significantly focused on the SALW Management Program and the presentation and turnover of 172 firearms, showcasing tangible progress in reducing illicit arms in Basilan.

The activity was participated by key stakeholders from the BPLGU, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, United Nations Development Programme, and representatives from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front nd carries the theme “Fruits of Peace.”

101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V Luzon said yesterday the events began with the Localizing Normalization Implementation-Basilan Secretariat Meeting, which brought together various local leaders and stakeholders to discuss ongoing efforts and strategies for normalization and peace-building in Basilan.