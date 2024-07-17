166th Malasakit Center to rise in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY -- The Provincial Government of Kalinga welcomes the opening of the 166th Malasakit Center which is seen to provide assistance to qualified patients who are seeking for assistance on their medical expenses and the availing of appropriate health services.

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire during the short program on the launching of the facility explained that the Malasakit Center was inspired by the clamor of Filipinos for proper medication and medical assistance. "Marami sa ating mga Kababayan ang namamatay dahil wala silang maayos na doctor. Lagi rin silang nawawala sa sistema ng paghingi ng assistance sa gobyerno. Dahil sa malasakit ng ating pamahalaan, ay nailunsad ang batas na RA 11463 na iminumungkahi na magkaroon ng one-stop-shop medical and financial assistance para sa mga Pilipino," she said.

Malasakit Program Administrative Officer Jose Luis De Vera said Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Center (MC) Act of 2019. He stated that the MC is established through the cooperation of the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), PhilHealth, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the local government units (LGUs).

Kalinga Vice Governor Jocel C. Baac during the program acknowledged the crucial role of Senator Bong Go in realizing the installation of the Malasakit Center in the province. "We have been waiting for this day, the formal opening of the Malasakit Center. Let us not forget those officials who have always prioritized Kalinga and who have always been attentive to our constituents’ needs,” he stressed.

The Malasakit Centers (MCs) serve as a one-stop shop for four agencies, namely, PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The purpose of the Malasakit Centers is to provide medical and financial assistance to the indigent and financially incapacitated patients without their having to go out of the hospital to seek assistance from the said participating agencies.

The 93 Malasakit Centers are located in Luzon, 30 in Visayas, and 43 in Mindanao.