When beauty is timeless

What happens when you spot three supermodels and fashion icons together in one event? Nothing less than a celebration of beauty and style. Skin 101 presents “Timeless Beauties” — a revolutionary campaign that celebrates the beauty of every age. When we speak about aura, radiance, glow and confidence, age is definitely just a number. The concept and essence of timelessness defines beauty beyond the ordinary.
Skin 101’s “Timeless Beauties” campaign curated the idea of beauty into three categories each representing facets that sets one apart from the other: namely Radiant Spirits (Supermodels — Apples Aberin, Tweetie de Leon Gonzales and Myrza Sison), Breath of Youth (a new generation of beauty in their prime with a youthful spirit — Pauline Amelinckx, Katarina Rodriguez and Ornussa Cadness) and Blossoming Dream (aspiring women who represent the future — Erika Kirstensen, Raine Antonio and Sabina Gonzales). Each group has their defining narrative on
self-expression, successfully thrives and shines in their own uniqueness.
The Radiant Spirits are the anchors of the monumental campaign. The supermodels who have walked a thousand miles down the runway, graced the endless editorial pages of fashion magazine, landed in hundreds of reputable covers and landed the most prestigious campaigns have set the standard high for the skin clinic. Apples Aberin, Tweetie de Leon Gonzales and Myrza Sison are icons in Philippine fashion who have become benchmarks of beauty. These notable alumni of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines (Apples and Tweetie who have both become presidents, respectively) have helped paved the way in shaping, standardizing and globalizing the working conditions in the history of Philippine modeling. Each immortalized Filipina radiates in the magnificence of her own light. They have redefined the modern concept of aging.
Today, these notable goddesses of now are the epitome of glamor, charisma, elegance and grace and echo the ideology and foundation of what Skin 101 stands for. They are one of the leading skincare clinic in the Philippines, dedicated to providing exceptional skincare services. Established 20 years ago, they have earned the good reputation for innovative treatments and natural beauty enhancements. Now they’ve become a household names and proud to be home to all types of Filipina beauties.