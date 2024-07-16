When beauty is timeless

What happens when you spot three supermodels and fashion icons together in one event? Nothing less than a celebration of beauty and style. Skin 101 presents “Timeless Beauties” — a revolutionary campaign that celebrates the beauty of every age. When we speak about aura, radiance, glow and confidence, age is definitely just a number. The concept and essence of timelessness defines beauty beyond the ordinary.

Skin 101’s “Timeless Beauties” campaign curated the idea of beauty into three categories each representing facets that sets one apart from the other: namely Radiant Spirits (Supermodels — Apples Aberin, Tweetie de Leon Gonzales and Myrza Sison), Breath of Youth (a new generation of beauty in their prime with a youthful spirit — Pauline Amelinckx, Katarina Rodriguez and Ornussa Cadness) and Blossoming Dream (aspiring women who represent the future — Erika Kirstensen, Raine Antonio and Sabina Gonzales). Each group has their defining narrative on