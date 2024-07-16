Transforming lip enhancement naturally

Ready to take your smile to the next level?
It’s time to embrace a more stunning, natural smile with Restylane’s lip filler technology.
Belleza Aesthetics teams up with Galderma, a global leader in dermatology, to present the revolutionary lip filler Restylane Kysse.
“We’re here to make every Filipino’s smile even more beautiful with Restylane Kysse,” says Dr. Christian Peralta of Belleza Aesthetics. “It’s a game-changer, ensuring that everyone leaves our clinic with a smile they’re proud of.”
Restylane Kysse is crafted with the unique Optimal Balance Technology that uses flexible gel giving that natural-looking lips with dynamic movements. Michelle De Jesus, business unit head of Galderma Injectables and Aesthetics, explains, “Restylane Kysse is the future of lip enhancement, combining natural-looking results with the support you need. We’re thrilled to see the beautiful smiles this product will help create.”
Real talk from real people
Rayana Eissa shares her fab experience: “I did my research and decided to go for it. I wanted more moisturized lips, and now I have hydrated and plump lips without looking overfilled.”
Anastasiia Korbut also loves her new look: “It’s really natural and it enhanced my face feature.”
“The experience was seamless, thanks to Dr. Peralta,” says Geraldine Rivera. “I really love how soft and volumized my lips now, I feel more confident in front of the camera.”
Smile with confidence
Restylane Kysse doesn’t just enhance lip fullness and definition; it also improves color and texture, giving a natural look. Christine Yap-Legaspi, marketing and customer education training manager of Galderma, highlights their commitment: “Customer education and satisfaction are key. We’re not only offering a top-tier product but also ensuring everyone knows how to get the most out of it.”
To celebrate the partnership, Belleza Aesthetics is offering an exclusive “2+1 Referral Program” for this month. Refer two new clients to try Restylane Kysse, and customers will score a complimentary treatment for themselves.
Visit Belleza Aesthetics at 5th Floor Century City Mall, Makati City, or call 7950-3299.