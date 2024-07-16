Transforming lip enhancement naturally

Ready to take your smile to the next level?

It’s time to embrace a more stunning, natural smile with Restylane’s lip filler technology.

Belleza Aesthetics teams up with Galderma, a global leader in dermatology, to present the revolutionary lip filler Restylane Kysse.

“We’re here to make every Filipino’s smile even more beautiful with Restylane Kysse,” says Dr. Christian Peralta of Belleza Aesthetics. “It’s a game-changer, ensuring that everyone leaves our clinic with a smile they’re proud of.”

Restylane Kysse is crafted with the unique Optimal Balance Technology that uses flexible gel giving that natural-looking lips with dynamic movements. Michelle De Jesus, business unit head of Galderma Injectables and Aesthetics, explains, “Restylane Kysse is the future of lip enhancement, combining natural-looking results with the support you need. We’re thrilled to see the beautiful smiles this product will help create.”