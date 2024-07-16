Top HS squads collide in NGBL

Fifteen of the top high school basketball teams in the country will battle for pride and the P300,000 purse in the inaugural season of the Next Generation Basketball League (NGBL).

Headed by commissioner Ronnie Magsanoc, the grassroots league will feature the best junior players from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association, giving them exposure that will help them transition to the collegiate ranks.

“It’s a mission eh, to help the student-athletes,” said Magsanoc, referring to the league that will open on August 11 at the at the Tanduay Gym in Manila.

“The NGBL is here to give them the maximum exposure for us to create the best homegrown talents.”

Aside from Magsanoc, also playing a key role in the brand-new league are executive committee chairman Alfrancis Chua, tournament director LA Tenorio, program director Bonnie Tan of NorthPort, and operations manager Fidel Mangonon III, who is also the chief statistician of the Philippine Basketball Association.

“As what LA said, he came from the high school program so he already has a good idea. He wants to bring back the opportunities to the homegrown players,” Magsanoc said.

“There’s a rationale behind it, there’s a story behind it, but more than that, there is a vision.”

Magsanoc added that the people who are supporting the program will also play a crucial role in shaping the hearts and mind of the young athletes into becoming good basketball players in the future.

“It’s the people behind the program,” said Magsanoc, whose management group includes executive committee members Bigboy Cheng and Eric Ang.

“If you will notice, all of the people behind this league are good basketball minds.”