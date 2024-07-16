Tolentino pursues legal action over WPS collision

SUBIC, Zambales — Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has taken steps to pursue legal action against the foreign vessel that collided with a local fishing boat in the West Philippine Sea.

Tolentino said he has communicated with the Department of Justice (DoJ) to initiate proceedings.

“The legal action will follow the precedent set in previous cases handled by the government,” Tolentino said, noting that the DoJ is actively engaged in the matter.

He emphasized, however, the crucial need for the Indonesian coast guard to identify the vessel involved.

“We are aware of two vessels currently docked in Indonesia, one confirmed to be the Yang Fu, while the identity of the other one remains unknown. I will gather more information tonight,” Tolentino said.

He said that determining the vessel’s registration was a prerequisite to the DoJ filing charges.

Robert Mondeñedo, 47, who was aboard the fishing boat FBCA John Robert, recounted his harrowing ordeal spending three days and nights adrift. He witnessed his brother, Jose, being swept away in the vessel’s wake moments after the collision occurred. Jose Mondeñedo remains missing.

Robert identified the vessel that crashed into them as a bulk carrier with seven holds that displayed Chinese characters and the name Yang Fu prominently on its stern.

Tolentino extended financial aid to Robert and gave cash, scholarships, a laptop and printer to Jose’s family.

“The vessel, preliminarily identified as the Yang Fu, must be located and held accountable under Philippine and international maritime laws,” Tolentino said.