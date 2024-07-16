The importance of style and elegance

Mothers are cherished, appreciated and loved for all the countless and endless roles they play in everyone’s life.
To pay homage to motherhood, Diagold, a luxury brand based in Cebu with several branches nationwide, hosted a post-Mother’s Day celebration at the Atlantic Hall of the Waterfront Hotel with the theme “Cocktails and Cheers.”
The centerpiece was a glittering white tent that showcased Diagold’s exquisite jewelries in gold, diamond and precious stones. Adding to the excitement was an exclusive shopping experience where guests had the opportunity to appreciate the fine workmanship and irresistibly purchase gorgeous pieces from their latest collection.
The formal affair was graced by Diagold chief executive officer Jennifer Ty, who warmly welcomed guests along with her husband Harry and supportive family.
The event was amiably hosted by Maria Gigante, the Universal Woman 2024, whose charm and elegance set the tone for an evening dedicated to celebrating motherhood.
Brand ambassador Small Laude, fully adorned with breathtaking jewelry pieces, shared her experiences and insights about motherhood, endearing her to everyone and making the interaction a truly memorable part of the celebration.
One of the highlights was the captivating performance by renowned actor-singer Gabby Concepcion, who serenaded the moms with his timeless hits. His soulful renditions and charming presence added a touch of magic to the evening.
In keeping with Diagold’s