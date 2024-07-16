Seine-sational Swim: Paris Mayor Dives into Olympic Controversy

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is set to make a splash this Wednesday by swimming in the Seine, demonstrating the river's readiness for the 2024 Olympics. Despite a €1.4 billion investment to improve water quality, recent heavy rainfall has raised concerns about pollution levels. Hidalgo's swim aims to quell doubts about the Seine's suitability for Olympic events like open water swimming and triathlon.

The mayor's office stated, "This event is a demonstration of the efforts made by the city and the state to improve the quality of the water in the Seine and the ecological state of the river." Hidalgo will be joined by Tony Estanguet, Paris 2024 organizer, and Marc Guillaume, head of security for the Paris region. However, President Emmanuel Macron, who had promised to participate, will be absent due to ongoing political crises.

If weather conditions remain favorable, the Seine is expected to host the Olympic triathlon on July 30-31 and August 5, with open water swimming events scheduled for August 8-9. The success of these events hinges on maintaining acceptable water quality levels, a challenge that has become a focal point in the lead-up to the Paris Games.

Credit: Raúl Daffunchio Picazo, Inside the Games