Secret Service Faces Scrutiny After Trump Rally Shooting

The US Secret Service is under intense scrutiny following an attempt on Donald Trump's life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one attendee was killed, and Trump sustained an ear injury. President Joe Biden has ordered an independent review of the agency's handling of the incident, while Republican leaders in Congress have announced their own probe.

The Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, admitted that local police were responsible for the outer perimeter security, which included the building from where the shooter attacked. Despite the presence of local police, the shooter managed to climb onto the roof undetected, raising serious questions about the security measures in place.

Historically tasked with protecting US presidents, vice presidents, their families, and foreign dignitaries, the Secret Service's mission has expanded to include safeguarding the US financial system. Following the shooting, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas expressed full confidence in Cheatle, while also hinting at potential requests for additional funding to reduce reliance on local law enforcement.

As the independent investigation progresses, the Biden administration and Homeland Security officials have pledged to thoroughly examine the Secret Service's protocols to prevent such security lapses in the future. Trump’s security has been enhanced for the remainder of his campaign, ensuring his safety at upcoming events.

By Selim SAHEB ETTABA, Agence France-Presse