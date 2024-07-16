SC directs Senate panel to answer Guo’s petition

The Supreme Court (SC) has accepted the petition filed by Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo seeking to stop the Senate from summoning her to an inquiry on her alleged involvement with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGOs) in her town.

SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, has been instructed to submit a comment within 10 days of receiving the order.

In her 78-page petition, Guo, represented by legal counsel, asked the SC to prevent the Senate committee from compelling her attendance as a “resource person.” She also sought the nullification of the subpoena ad testificandum issued by the committee.

Guo urgently requested the issuance of a temporary restraining order. She urged the tribunal to direct the committee to cease its inquiry into her private life, arguing that the committee and its members had abused their authority to conduct legislative inquiries and exceeded their jurisdiction.

Guo referenced previous SC rulings that invalidated orders from Congress due to alleged abuse of discretion.

“The petition highlighted that Guo, as a public servant with personal and familial ties, has faced prejudgment and infringement upon her constitutional rights,” the petition stated.