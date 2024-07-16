SC announces passers of 2024 Shari’ah Bar Exams

The Supreme Court yesterday announced that 183 out of 853 examinees, or 21.45 percent, passed the first digitalized and regionalized special exams for the Shari’ah courts.

The top ten passers are PUNGINAGINA, Nurhaifah Hadji Said (86.75%); GUBAT, Sittie Nasriyyah Gani (86.10%); ALONTO, Sittie Fairoza Yahya (86.02%); SUWALAWAN-HADJINOOR, Jonaina Diamla (85.57%); MAMBUAY, Ayesha Aminah Alonto (85.35%); USODAN, Fatimah Sohra Lucman (85.10%); ACMAD, Aznairah Orpilla (84.87%); BARAPANGCAT, Abdulwasi Aleem (84.40%); ABDULMALIK, Saaduddin Sharief (84.30%); AL-NAMIT; Maria Belen Arceno (83.75%); and SAID, Normalah Pangcoga (83.75%).

The 2024 SBE examiners are Dean Norhabib Bin Suod S. Barodi (Persons, Family Relations and Property); Atty. Yaser H. Apion (Jurisprudence [Fiqh] and Customary Laws [Adat]); Judge Macaundas M. Hadjirasul (Procedure in Shari’ah Courts); and Judge Jamel T. Mamutuk (Succession, Wills/Adjudication and Settlement of Estate).

Justice Filomena Singh, likewise, announced that the Oath Taking and Roll Signing Ceremonies of the successful SBE passers will be held on 14 August 2024 at the Manila Hotel.

The 2024 SBE were held last 28 April and 2 May in the two local testing centers: the Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City and the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City. Similar to the regular Bar Examinations, the 2024 SBE adopted the use of the computer-based program Examplify, which the examinees used to take the tests digitally in their respective testing centers.

The subjects on Day 1 were Jurisprudence (Fiqh) and Customary Laws (Adat) [15%] and Persons, Family Relations, and Property [35%], while the subject on Day 2 were Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates [35%] and Procedure in the Shari’ah Courts [15%

Justice Singh, who visited the testing centers to personally monitor the conduct of SBE on both examination dates, had earlier highlighted the significant achievements of the 2024 SBE: Firstly, it is the first time that the SBE is being chaired by a sitting Member of the Supreme Court; second, this year’s SBE marked the beginning of the yearly conduct of the said examinations, instead of being held only every other year; third, the Supreme Court, with the cooperation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), will henceforth conduct the Shari’ah Training Seminar (STS), which is a requirement for those who intend to take the SBE; fourth, the 2024 SBE was the first to be conducted in a regionalized and digitalized format; and fifth, the Court, furthering its goal of expanding access, allowed overseas Filipino workers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who previously expressed interest in participating in the STS and in taking the 2024 SBE, to join the STS online and take the examinations in-country, with financial assistance from the Court.

The next SBE will be held in 2025 and will be chaired by Associate Justice Antonio T. Kho, Jr.