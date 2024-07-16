Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gets Secret Service protection

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Joe Biden has ordered Secret Service protection for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the homeland security chief said Monday.

“In light of this weekend’s events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr,” Alejandro Mayorkas told a White House briefing.

Kennedy, the scion of America’s most famous political clan, is an environmental lawyer and long-time vaccine skeptic who has no chance of winning in November, but whose candidacy could potentially sway close contests in key swing states.

“Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection,” Kennedy said on X after the announcement.

The 70-year-old also pointedly thanked a private security firm “for keeping me safe for the last 15 months of my presidential campaign.”