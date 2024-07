(July 16 2024)………During a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, a number of women's rights and LGBTQIA+ organizations officially endorsed Gabriela Women's Party Representative Arlene Brosas for Senate in the 2025 elections. According to Brosas, with the assistance of the "Committee of 100 Women," they will seek election to the Senate in order to promote and defend the rights of every woman in the country………Photo/Analy Labo