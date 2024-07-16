Priscilla Meirelles says she’s had enough

Former beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles dropped hints that all is not well between her and husband John Estrada.
It all stemmed from an Instagram post of Estrada when he was in Boracay recently. A fan tactlessly asked who he was with — Lena, the character played by Mercedes Cabral, or Marites, the role of Cherry Pie Picache, in Batang Quiapo.
Before Estrada turned off the comment section, Mereilles had already commented and said: “Looking very divorced Mr. Estrada.” Beside her comment was the name of a girl.
In a shoutout reel, Meirelles revealed she and her daughter were in her mom’s condo in Brazil. At one point, she was told by a fan to get divorce.
“Wala pang divorce sa Pilipinas, di ba? So, paano tayo. Joke lang guys (There’s no divorce in the Philippines, right? So, how are we? It’s a joke, guys),” she replied.
Then, she rattled of reason why people should respect other people.
“Konting respect lang di ba? (Just a little respect, right?) That’s not much to ask. Just respect. Konti lang, di ba? (Just a little, right?) I think that’s madali just to respect people. It’s a must. We need to respect each other. We need to respect people. Hindi ko talaga kaya mga taong walang respect kahit kanino (I can’t take it when people have no respect for anyone),” she said.
Meirelles feels she needed to be away as, “I need some time for myself to think about life, to plan the future, my future, my daughter’s future, the future of my family.”
She reminded everyone that, “things that you see on social media, they’re not always true to life.”
Seemingly, Meirelles gave her fans a ringside view of her relationship with Estrada, saying she’s had enough.
“Maybe in my time I need to say I had enough. I have a voice. When you do things you need to be very careful about the consequences of the things you do in life. We’re all grow-ups. We’re adults. Everything that you do there is a consequence. And I refuse to let it pass anything from this point onwards,” she said.
“That’s basically who I am. I’m very patient. I’m very kind and forgiving person. When I get to my limit, I am sorry. I don’t think I am the best person for you to fight and because the nicest people they turn to be the most dangerous people because when we give our best and we got to the limit of the abuse of certain people, we don’t care anymore,” she added in exasperation perhaps.
Jhong Hilario pays tribute to the late sportscaster Chino Trinidad
It’s Showtime host Jhong Hilario paid homage to the late sports anchor Chino Trinidad.
Hilario posted on his Instagram account a throwback photo with Trinidad when the late journalist was commissioned to do a documentary about Poblacion, Makati’s cultural heritage.
“In 2018, we commissioned @manolofrommanila to produce a documentary on Poblacion, Makati’s cultural heritage. Together, we came up with a series of four features, which we still use to this day. Although, he was known more for his sports journalism, he also had a passion for Filipino history and culture, and helped us promote Makati through his cable channel @official.pilipinashd,” came Hilario’s caption.
“Rest in peace Sir Chino,” he added.
Hilario is one of the councilors in the first district of Makati.