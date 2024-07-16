Priscilla Meirelles says she’s had enough

Former beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles dropped hints that all is not well between her and husband John Estrada.

It all stemmed from an Instagram post of Estrada when he was in Boracay recently. A fan tactlessly asked who he was with — Lena, the character played by Mercedes Cabral, or Marites, the role of Cherry Pie Picache, in Batang Quiapo.

Before Estrada turned off the comment section, Mereilles had already commented and said: “Looking very divorced Mr. Estrada.” Beside her comment was the name of a girl.

In a shoutout reel, Meirelles revealed she and her daughter were in her mom’s condo in Brazil. At one point, she was told by a fan to get divorce.

“Wala pang divorce sa Pilipinas, di ba? So, paano tayo. Joke lang guys (There’s no divorce in the Philippines, right? So, how are we? It’s a joke, guys),” she replied.

Then, she rattled of reason why people should respect other people.

“Konting respect lang di ba? (Just a little respect, right?) That’s not much to ask. Just respect. Konti lang, di ba? (Just a little, right?) I think that’s madali just to respect people. It’s a must. We need to respect each other. We need to respect people. Hindi ko talaga kaya mga taong walang respect kahit kanino (I can’t take it when people have no respect for anyone),” she said.

Meirelles feels she needed to be away as, “I need some time for myself to think about life, to plan the future, my future, my daughter’s future, the future of my family.”

She reminded everyone that, “things that you see on social media, they’re not always true to life.”